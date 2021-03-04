Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

VB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $210.91. 6,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,846. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54.

