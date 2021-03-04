Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

