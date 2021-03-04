Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.50

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 467057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two major brands across ten locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Various Eateries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Various Eateries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.