Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $3,136,992.50 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $3,136,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

