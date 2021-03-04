Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

