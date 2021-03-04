Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.755-1.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.15. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

