Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

