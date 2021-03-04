Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 225.0% in February

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VEOEY opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.