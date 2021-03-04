VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,681,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,850 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VEREIT by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 11,539,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,005,000 after buying an additional 2,351,395 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in VEREIT by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 10,288,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,873,000 after buying an additional 2,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,745,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 1,862,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

VEREIT stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.