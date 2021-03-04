Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce sales of $74.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $75.20 million. Veritex posted sales of $74.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $304.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.30 million to $304.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.40 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,893,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.