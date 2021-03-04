Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 4877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $11,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,667,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 443,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 256,745 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

