Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.63 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

