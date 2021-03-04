Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.6275 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $54.80. 23,527,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,754,953. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.