Verizon Communications’ (VZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

