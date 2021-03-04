Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $252.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 84,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

