Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 38.90 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. Vertu Motors has a 12-month low of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.40 ($0.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.83 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

