VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Buys A$27,088.32 in Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano acquired 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

