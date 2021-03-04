VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIAO stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

