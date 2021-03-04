Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $301,140.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 28.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vicor by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Vicor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vicor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

