Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 202,912 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 202,912 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDLI. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 524,208 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100,053 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 20,000 shares of PDL BioPharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. bought 1,565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,069,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,491,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,277,796. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,866,600 shares of company stock worth $12,635,204 and have sold 845,000 shares worth $2,198,800. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDLI opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

