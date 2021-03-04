Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares’ Quiet Period Set To End on March 9th (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares’ (NASDAQ:VINP) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares had issued 13,873,474 shares in its public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,722,532 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.46.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.