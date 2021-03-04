Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 149,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,516,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.