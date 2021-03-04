Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.44.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Visteon by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $129.12 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.