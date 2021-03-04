VITE (VITE) Market Cap Tops $14.64 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. VITE has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VITE has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00072995 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,008,180,710 coins and its circulating supply is 475,609,600 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

