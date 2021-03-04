Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives $21.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,358. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 552,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.