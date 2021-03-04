Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.