vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

VTVT stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -2.00. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,191 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

