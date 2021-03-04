W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 119 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.54.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.03. 20,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,976. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $343.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.