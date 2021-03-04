W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 762 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.90. 525,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $219.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

