W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $458.97. The company had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.04.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

