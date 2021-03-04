W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $42.54 on Thursday, hitting $2,053.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,964.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,725.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

