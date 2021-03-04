W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,950. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $264.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

