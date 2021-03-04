Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €120.00 ($141.18).

ETR:WCH opened at €115.00 ($135.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.21. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

