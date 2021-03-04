Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to $20.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WJXFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Wajax has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

