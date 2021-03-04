Waltonchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.67 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $67.52 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.12 or 0.03185641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.