Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Waterfront Capital (CVE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waterfront Capital from C$102.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CVE WFG opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Waterfront Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07.

About Waterfront Capital

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

