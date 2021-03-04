Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,133,000 after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,782,012. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

W opened at $295.54 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

