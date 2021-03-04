Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.06.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $295.54 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at $24,430,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,782,012. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.