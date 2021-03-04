Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,708. Wayland Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

