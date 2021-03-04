Wayne S. Hill Sells 3,200 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250.

Wayne S. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20.

TSE:TIH opened at C$93.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.39. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIH. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.00.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

