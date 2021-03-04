Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

MU stock opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

