Wells Fargo & Company Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.54.

MTB opened at $155.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

