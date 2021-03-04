Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $54.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.26.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.