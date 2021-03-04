Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 29,292 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $92,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $404.53 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $443.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.59 and its 200-day moving average is $372.15.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

