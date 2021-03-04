Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 18,873 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $242.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average is $241.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $262.81.

