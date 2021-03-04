Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $108.89 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $108,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.