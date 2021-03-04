Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 604,411 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,411 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $101,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

