Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,621. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

