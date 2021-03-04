Western Asset Management Company LLC Purchases 23,308 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Western Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for about 0.0% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8,897.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 903,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,619. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.