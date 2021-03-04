Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

Shares of WMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

